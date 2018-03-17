Woman attacked, robbed while walking home from work near Brady and Farwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A woman on her way home from work was mugged on Milwaukee's east side on Wednesday, March 14. While suspects took her belongings, she was able to get something of theirs.

"It's just a wake up call," Morgan Purvis said. "I was naive thinking walking home was a good idea. It's never a good idea."

Morgan Purvis was leaving work around 2:45 a.m. near Brady Street and Farwell Avenue when, "I noticed this car is parked idle at the side the road with their lights on. I thought it was a little mysterious but I just kept going," she said.

But then she was approached.

"This woman came out of her car and asked me if she could have some gas money and I said 'I don't have any money sorry,' at that moment the next woman came out of the driver's side and approached me," Purvis said. "I had a bad feeling I kept walking they started following me."

They asked to use her phone, but when it was in Purvis' hand, "I feel somebody pull the back of my hair. At that moment both of them started attacking me. I'm screaming 'Help! Help! They're robbing me,'" she said. "I just felt fists to the face. I just feel the purse get pulled, the strap breaks off my body and then start running back to their vehicle."

Despite being battered, Purvis was able to act quickly.

"At that moment I just take my phone out and I take a picture of the license plate. It's a little blurry but you can make out the plate numbers," Purvis said.

She was able to capture something helpful to police. The victim, who lives just a few blocks from her job, has taken the walk countless times and thought it was no big deal. But after what happened that was the last.

"I'm having people walk me home. I'm taking Uber, cabs," Purvis said. "It's a small price but it's so worth it for your safety and peace of mind."