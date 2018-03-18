× Free and open to the public: National Weather Service offers Storm Spotter Training

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan is providing free Storm Spotter Training across southeast Wisconsin this spring. These classes last for two hours and the training is free and open to the public. Anyone wanting to become a trained storm spotter or learn more about storms is encouraged to attend.

2018 Southeast Wisconsin Storm Spotter Training Schedule:



Tuesday March 20th: Cedarburg-Ozaukee Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at Ozaukee Co. Fair Pavilion

Thursday March 22nd: LaGrange-Walworth Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at LaGrange Fire Station

Monday March 26th: Brookfield-Waukesha Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at Brookfield Public Library

Wednesday March 28th: Whitefish Bay-Milwaukee Co. 6pm-8pm at Whitefish Bay Public Library

Wednesday April 4th: Sheboygan Falls-Sheboygan Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at Aviation Heritage Center

Thursday April 5th: Fond du Lac 6:30pm-8:30pm at City/County Building (160 S. Macy St.)

Tuesday April 10th: Jefferson-Jefferson Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at Jefferson County Fair Building

Wednesday April 11th: Kenosha 6:30pm-8:30pm at Gateway Technical College-Kenosha Room T127

Monday April 16th: Hartford-Washington Co. 1pm and 6pm (2 classes) at Jack Russell Mem. Library

Tuesday April 17th: Sturtevant-Racine Co. 6pm-8pm at SC Johnson iMet Center. Pre-Registration is Required for the Sturtevant Talk: https://2018stormspotter.eventbrite.com



Thursday April 19th: Delavan-Walworth Co. 1pm and 6:30pm (2 classes) at Delavan Fire Dept.

Monday April 23rd: Mayville-Dodge Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at Mayville Middle School Auditorium

Tuesday May 1st: Lake Geneva-Walworth Co. 6:30pm-8:30pm at Lake Geneva City Hall

More information: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule