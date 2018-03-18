× Admirals return to Milwaukee after loss to Ontario Reign, 2-3

Ontario, CA — T.J.Hensick scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Ontario Reign to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

The loss kept Milwaukee in sixth place in the Central Division. The Admirals are now four points out of a playoff spot with 12 games remaining in the season. It was Milwaukee’s second straight loss.

The Admirals power play was stymied by the Reign defense. Milwaukee finished without a power play goal in six tries in the game. The Ads have just one power play goal in 28 tries over the team’s last seven games.

Ontario took a 1-0 lead when Philippe Maillet scored a 4-on-4 goal at 3:33 of the first period.

Milwaukee had a lengthy 5-on-3 power play but didn’t score in the middle of the first period. However, the Admirals struck twice before the first frame ended.

Admirals forward Yakov Trenin scored his fourth goal of the year as he completed a 3-on-2 rush into the offensive zone with a wrister from the right circle that made the back of the net at 17:33. Tyler Moy and Mark McNeill earned the assists.

Brandon Bollig scored his first goal with the Ads when he deflected a shot from Jack Dougherty into the goal at 18:13 of the first period. Emil Pettersson slid the puck to Dougherty for a wrist shot from the boards. Bollig, camped in front of the goal, deflected the puck into the cage.

Ontario scored twice in the second period to claim a 3-2 lead after two frames. First, Austin Wagner redirected a T.J. Hensick pass into the net at 9:50 and then Hensick deflected a Sean Walker shot into the net to give the Reign the lead at 16:53.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots in the loss.

The Admirals will return home to Panther Arena to host Grand Rapids Tues., Mar. 20.

Don’t forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and on Facebook.