Boy, 2, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, dies at the hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 2-year-old boy, who was the subject of an Amber Alert died at the hospital after he was located.

According to FOX6’s sister station, KDVR, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nain Dominguez, 2, has died.

The Amber Alert was activated over the weekend for the boy, who was last seen near 1215 Forest Rd. in Colorado Springs, Colo. — wearing a green sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and no shoes.

On Sunday morning, at approximately 7:18 a.m., Nain was located and transported to a hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Officials confirmed he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, despite medical intervention.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to his disappearance, according to KDVR.