California to get first female and first LGBT Senate leader

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history this week when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate’s top job.

Atkins on Wednesday will take over the post of Senate president for the time being from fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon. The move comes as the Legislature gears up for election season and faces an ongoing sexual misconduct scandal.

Atkins still must be formally elected by senators.

The 55-year-old Democrat is a former Assembly speaker serving her first term in the Senate. She says her early work will be on internal issues, including developing a process to deal with sexual harassment allegations.