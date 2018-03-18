× Driver dead following single-vehicle crash in Dodge County

TOWN OF HUSTISFORD — One person is dead following a single vehicle crash in the Town of Hustisford in Dodge County Saturday, March 17.

At around 5:45 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near County Highway E south of Perch Road.

Officials say the pick-up truck was traveling southbound on County Highway E when it lost control and entered a ditch, striking an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. There was no one else inside the vehicle.

Assisting at the scene were Hustisford Fire and EMS, Lebanon EMS, Watertown Paramedics, Dodge County Medical Examiner and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.