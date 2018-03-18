× Firefighters respond to structure fire in Sheboygan; 1 injured

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan home burned to the ground near 9th and Jackson Avenue Saturday, March 17.

Fire officials got multiple 911 calls around 5:30 p.m. and were at the scene of the fire just five minutes later. A large amount of fire was coming from the back of the home — to the point that the houses on both sides were sustaining heat damage.

Fire crews were challenged by live arching electrical wires down in the area and significant amounts of material in the yard and inside the home. Alliant Energy responded to the scene and shut down the electrical power lines in the area.

The person who lived in the home suffered burns to his head and hands. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire crews remained on scene for approximately four hours. Officials say the home is a total loss. The houses on both sides had melted siding with no fire extension to the inside of the homes.

The Kohler Fire Department assisted with an SCBA air filling apparatus.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.