PHOENIX, Ariz. — To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot, the Milwaukee Brewers hit the back fields of Maryvale Baseball Park to reenact their favorite scene.

It’s video you just have to see!

There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018

Go Crew!