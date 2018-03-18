Menomonee Falls police seek suspects accused of stealing 100+ scratch-off tickets from Speedway

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for three suspects accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from the Speedway gas station on Main St. near Shady Ln. early Saturday, March 17.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say an investigation has revealed a female suspect entered the Speedway and proceeded to talk with the clerk at the rear of the store — creating a distraction by dropping a glass bottle, which broke.

Then, two male suspects entered the store — one of them going behind the counter and removing 18 “Crossword Craving” scratch-off tickets. The two males then fled the store. One soon came back inside and went behind the counter and removed 95 “Wild Bingo” scratch-off tickets before again fleeing the store.

The female suspect soon left the store without making any purchases.

Police noted this incident may be related to a similar theft being investigating in Grafton.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: White female, between the ages of 50-60, with brown hair pulled back into a pony tail, wearing a black three-quarter-length jacket with a hood and dark pants. She was carrying a brown purse, and had orange eyeglasses on her head.

Suspect #2: White male, between the ages of 50-60, with brown hair and a mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an orange angel pattern and the words HOST written on the back.

Suspect #3: White male, between the ages of 50-60, wearing a white baseball hat, dark leather jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots with the toe area showing distinctive wear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.