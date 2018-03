× Milwaukee police investigate ‘sudden death’ of 3-month-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the “sudden death” of a baby boy that happened Saturday morning, March 17.

According to police, a three-month-old boy was found dead at a home near North 110th and Daphne Streets at around 8:30 a.m..

An autopsy will be preformed to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

