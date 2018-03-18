Mother arrested for DUI after daughter, 10, called 911 to report crash

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on DUI charges after her daughter, 10, called 911 and told police the two were in a car accident.

According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from the girl, who was walking down the road in Mohave Valley on Thursday, March 15.

The girl told dispatch that she and her mother had gotten into an accident and her mom told her to walk to a family member’s house nearby.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Hammer Ln. and Calle Valle Vista Dr., where they found a parked car next to a block wall with damages to the rear quarter panel and the passenger side.

Deputies said the mother, identified as Darla Faye Drury, appeared heavily intoxicated with slurred speech, refusing to answer questions about the accident and called the officers offensive names.

Deputies also said they found open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

Police said Drury’s blood alcohol content tested .294 percent.

She was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail on two counts of felony aggravated DUI.