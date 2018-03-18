× New London police: Possible tainted candy handed out in St. Patrick’s Day parade

NEW LONDON — Authorities in New London are recommending people not eat any candy that was handed out at a St. Patrick’s Day parade after getting a report of unusual symptoms.

The New London Police Department announced the warning on their Facebook page Sunday, March 18.

Police say overnight they got a report of a person having redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll from the New London/New Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade. The report stated there was an orange tint to the Tootsie Roll.

Authorities say they have not yet been able to confirm if the candy was actually tainted of if the symptoms were caused by the candy.

For now, the the New London Police Department recommends that people do not eat the candy from the parade and that parents should either dispose of the candy from the parade or turn it into the New London Police Department.

If someone has experienced unusual symptoms believed to be from the candy from the New London parade, you can contact the New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.