Oldest Bactrian camel dies at Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison

MADISON — Zoo officials in Madison says their oldest Bactrian camel has died.

The Henry Vilas Zoo announced Tuesday’s death of 25-year-old Sheela on its Facebook page.

Executive Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz said Sheela came to Madison in 1999 as part of the historic Zor Shrine camel rides, “where she helped many children have a direct connection with animals through her sweet demeanor.”

Officials said Sheela’s 15-year-old offspring remains at the zoo, and they are working with other institutions to help find him an appropriate companion.

Schwetz said the median life span of Bactrian camels is 17.8 years.