Silver Alert: Search is on for 79-year-old David Farris from Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for 79-year-old David Farris of Clark County.

Officials say Farris was last seen between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 18. Farris stopped at the Sheriff’s Office because he couldn’t find his way home.

Directions were given to Farris and he was told to call once he had arrived. Farris didn’t call and a welfare check was done, but no one was home and his vehicle was not present.

He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Farris may be driving a gold 2007 Buick Lucerne that has a tiny piece missing from the front grill and with the license plate 482-AZD.

Farris is described as white male, weighing 210 pounds, height is 5’10”, cropped short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red zippered jacket with a gray collar, tan ball cap, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark-colored t-shirt worn over a light-colored t-shirt. Farris does wear glasses.

If you have information about where Farris could be, you’re urged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.