Spring is almost here! Welcome the new season at the Spring Equinox celebration at the Domes

MILWAUKEE -- It's been nearly six weeks since the groundhog saw his shadow...which means it's almost time for spring! FOX6's Evan Peterson went down to the Mitchell Park Domes for their Spring Equinox celebration.

About the Spring Equinox celebration at the Domes (website)

The March [or vernal equinox] signals the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. It marks that special moment when the sun crosses the celestial equator going from south to north. In 2018, this equinox arrives on March 20. Attend this family-friendly celebration to discover new ways to prepare for spring while learning about the world around us and what we can do to care for our planet. Before you enter the Domes, take some time to learn about the equinox with members of the Wehr Astronomical Society and look through their telescopes. Inside, enjoy guided tours, demonstrations, family-friendly activities, and various performances. Meet live animals, learn about natural gardening, plant seeds, and go on a scavenger hunt!

To bring sustainability to a personal level, the T’ai Chi Ch’uan Center of Milwaukee will invite event-goers to practice the ancient Chinese art of Tai Chi. Adding to the day’s entertainment will be Dairyland’s Finest String Band, performing old-timey music featuring guitar, fiddle, claw-hammer banjo, bass and vocals. Rounding out the event will be green-living exhibitors, healthy foods and beverages from local vendors available for purchase, and an appearance by Smokey Bear. Free for FOD members; For non-members, regular Domes admission rates apply.

