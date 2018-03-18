Sussex Hamilton Senior does the dirty work to help young team get to State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX-- Ryan Filo is a senior on the Sussex Hamilton varsity basketball team. He is the leader on a team that is full of freshman and sophomores. He was able to lead the team to the State Tournament. They lost in the semifinals against Oshkosh North. Ryan says he is an energy and effort guy, who does what ever it takes to help the team. He says he has been playing basketball since 5th grade. Ryan will attend UW-Whitewater in the fall and will major in business. He says he will focus on school and not go out for the basketball team.

