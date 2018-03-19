15 different varieties: Learn all about Madam J’s Sticky Fingers Jams & Jellies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Soup Market -- checking out Madam J’s Sticky Fingers Jams & Jellies. Jeanine makes her jams and jellies out of the kitchen at the Soup Market. Madam J's produces handmade Wisconsin State Fair award winning jams and jellies in low sugar and sugar free varieties. She offers more than 15 different varieties.

