3 hurt in crash involving 2 vehicles and a semi in Fox Lake in Dodge County

FOX LAKE — Three people were hurt, and one had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life from the scene after a crash in Fox Lake in Dodge County Monday, March 19. A second patient was later transferred to a Madison hospital via Flight for Life.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Highway A near County Highway C.

Dodge County sheriff’s officials say it involved three vehicles — a Chevy Equinox, a semi and a Toyota Camry.

The Equinox was headed north on County Highway A, and the semi, followed by the Camry, were headed south on County Highway A, when the Equinox crossed into the southbound lane and struck the semi. The Equinox separated from the semi and then struck the Camry.

The female driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life.

The male driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital by ambulance, later transferred to a hospital in Madison.

A male passenger in the Camry was taken to the hospital and then flown to a hospital in Madison via Flight for Life.

The male driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.