× Germantown Fire Chief Gary Weiss placed on administrative leave

GERMANTOWN — Germantown Fire Chief Gary Weiss has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Thursday, March 15.

This, according to Germantown Village Administrator Steve Kreklow.

There is a meeting set for Monday evening, March 19 at 7 p.m. The last item on the agenda is a closed session discussion of “an investigation about an HR issue within the fire department.”

This is a developing story. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.