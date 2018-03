GLENDALE — Glendale police are searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a McDonald’s employee Sunday morning, March 18th.

According to police, the woman walked behind the counter and assaulted a juvenile employee. She shoved the employee to the ground causing her to hit her head twice and then fled the store.

Police are looking to identify the woman in the blue shirt.

Anyone with any information please contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.

