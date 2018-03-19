× “Help save lives:” Blood donors urged to help restock Red Cross shelves

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross blood supply is still recovering from severe winter storms in March. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives.

According to the Red Cross, winter weather in parts of the country forced more than 270 blood drives to cancel, resulting in over 9,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations in the first two weeks of March.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 20 to April 15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

4/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

4/16/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

4/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

3/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

3/22/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Stephen Lutheran Church and School, 505 N Palmatory St

4/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Horicon High School, 841 Gray St

Lomira

3/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

3/21/2018: 8:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Mayville High School, 500 Clark St

Randolph

4/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Watertown

3/30/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

Waupun

4/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

3/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

3/28/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Mary’s Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

4/12/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

4/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

4/18/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

Mount Calvary

3/20/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

4/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

3/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Lake Mills

3/20/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

3/27/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

3/29/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

4/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

4/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

3/30/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., DayBreak Church, 5631 6th ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

4/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

4/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

4/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

4/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 W. Park Place

4/17/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch – Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

4/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Urban Poiema Church, 8801 W. Lisbon Ave.

Wauwatosa

4/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bergstrom Hall, 2900 North Menomonee River Pkwy

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

3/23/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., No Bounds Training & Wellness Center, W62 N228 Washington Avenue

Fredonia

4/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

4/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Racine

3/21/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Catherine’s High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

Union Grove

4/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Christian School, 417 15th St

Waterford

4/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

4/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Random Lake

4/18/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

3/23/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

3/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bethany Reformed Church, 1315 Washington Ave

4/6/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

4/18/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake Country Academy Sheboygan, 4101 Technology Pkwy

4/20/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

4/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

East Troy

3/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

4/4/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

4/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

4/6/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran, N108W14290 Bel Aire Ln

Jackson

3/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

4/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Hartland

3/28/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

4/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Nashotah

4/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nashotah House Theological Seminary – Refectory, 2777 Mission Rd

New Berlin

3/20/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

3/27/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

North Prairie

4/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

4/20/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

3/22/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/29/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/5/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

4/19/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

4/4/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

4/17/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave