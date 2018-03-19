Hit-and-run: Suspects fled from stolen vehicle after crash involving bus near 84th and Lynx

MILWAUKEE — Police say suspects fled from a stolen vehicle after a crash involving a school bus near 84th and Lynx on Monday, March 19.

No one is in custody, police said.

There was one minor injury reported. It’s unclear whether there were any children on board the bus.

PHOTO GALLERY

A search is underway for those who were in the stolen vehicle. Police said it’s unclear how many suspects were inside, but said there was more than one person.

This is being investigated as a hit-and-run.