‘I can’t believe it:” Friends, family of Gary Ballweg puzzled by his death on Beaver Dam Lake

TOWN OF FOX LAKE -- A man was killed when his vehicle crashed through the ice -- and into a Dodge County lake. Officials say the victim was very familiar with the lake.

Outside "The Wharf" on Fox Lake's main drag, the sign simply read "closed until further notice" on Monday, March 19. Inside, Gary Ballweg's brother declined to be interviewed, but confirmed Ballweg, the longtime owner of the business, died overnight.

Ballweg's truck went through the ice and into Beaver Dam Lake at the end of Hickory Point Rd. That is where FOX6 News met James Jones, who recalled the first time he met Ballweg -- when Ballweg served him a drink at "The Wharf."

"I turned around to say something to somebody that was talking to me and I turned around to see what they wanted. When I looked back around, he done killed my drink. That quick! He killed it and then he set me up another one and ever since that, we were friends," Jones said.

Jones said for the next decade, he and Ballweg would go out and play darts. In fact, he said they were hanging out Sunday afternoon.

"He was just so happy yesterday. I can't believe it," Jones said.

Both Jones and Ballweg's brother say Ballweg was well known in Fox Lake -- and willing to help if someone needed it.

"For people that never met him, you go in that bar, if you leave a stranger, it's your own fault," Jones said.

How his life ended in the lake he knew so well is the question the Dodge County Sheriff's Office is trying to answer. Officials say they are planning to release a statement about what happened. They are not saying when that information will be available.