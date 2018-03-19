× Jazz in the Park returns Thursdays in Cathedral Square Park beginning May 31!

MILWAUKEE — Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 27th season Thursdays — May 31 through Aug. 30. The lineup was unveiled Monday, March 19.

According to a news release from organizers, happy hour drink specials will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. before acts take the stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

This year’s diverse music lineup will feature a mix of genres, including jazz, big band, funk, pop-meets soul, Americana, reggae, blues and Latin.

Fox Valley-based Jazz Orgy will kick off Jazz in the Park on May 31 with contemporary jazz tunes.

On June 7, get your salsa on with Charanga Agoza, a nine-member group based out of Madison who will be playing Cuban charanga-style tunes.

The People Brothers Band, an eight-piece rhythm and soul group based out of Madison, will grace the stage on June 21 with a bluesy, dance-inducing performance.

Don’t miss The Right Now, a nationally-recognized group based out of Chicago on July 26. Their pop meets-soul, breezy-brass sound is sure to get you in the groove.

Mike Mangione & The Kin will take the stage on Aug. 9 with tunes that blend folksy strings with soulful vocals.

Rounding out the summer concert series, Windy City-based Chicago Tribute Anthology will be in the spotlight on Aug. 30, playing a five-decade catalog of hits from the band Chicago.

2018 Jazz in the Park schedule:

May 31: Jazz Orgy

June 7: Charanga Agoza

June 14: Hot & Dirty Brass Band

June 21: The People Brothers Band

June 28: We Six

July 5: Sweet Sheiks

July 12-15: Bastille Days

July 19: Jay Edward Blues Band

July 26: The Right Now

Aug. 2: Cache MKE

Aug. 9: Mike Mangione & The Kin

Aug. 16: Steez

Aug. 23: Unity

Aug. 30: Chicago Tribute Anthology

According to organizers, established in 1991, Jazz in the Park attracts over 6,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors.

All proceeds from the concert series are returned to the community through neighborhood improvement programs and civic events, such as the popular Cathedral Square Market and Bastille Days.

