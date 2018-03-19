Milwaukee men accused of being involved in cockfighting at Mequon property

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men are accused of being involved in cockfighting at a Mequon property. The accused are 38-year-old Chong Choua Xae (not pictured) and 20-year-old Muajhmong Yang. Each faces a single felony charge of instigating fights between animals – 1st offense – as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a home in Mequon on Thursday morning, March 15 for a possible animal cruelty complaint. When one officer arrived on the scene, he “observed three males with several chickens and roosters in small cages around them.” The officer saw one man with an orange jacket “watching the other two men as they each set down two roosters in front of each other. (The officer) observed the roosters to spur at each other, flare their wings, and peck at each other.” The officer indicated this lasted about five minutes.

Moments later, the complaint indicates a man with a gray sweatshirt came out with a rooster and another man with a blue sweater brought another rooster. Again, the two birds began to peck at each other. The complaint says the men would “block the roosters from leaving the area and pushed them towards each other.”

When questioned by authorities, Yang “admitted that they were allowing the roosters to fight but stated there was no betting on the outcome.” Xae told investigators “Yang had challenged his rooster to fight and he agreed.”

Yang and Xae are scheduled to be in court on April 12.