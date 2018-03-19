New video released in case of man sentenced to prison after wrong-way crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- New video has been released in a case involving a driver who fled from police and drove the wrong way on I-43, causing a crash.

Robert Banks, 48, on March 8 pleaded guilty to two charges -- first degree recklessly endangering safety and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

He was then sentenced to serve nine years and six months in prison, and seven years and six months extended supervision.

Additionally, his license has been revoked for two years, and he's required to use an ignition interlock device for two years.

His girlfriend told investigators he "had a few beers" before driving the wrong way on I-43, causing a head-on crash on Nov. 18, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, a Whitefish Bay police officer observed a car "traveling in excess of the speed limit westbound on Silver Spring Rd." around 10:34 p.m. on Nov. 18. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren to attempt to stop the car. The car, driven by Banks, did not stop.

The complaint says the car drove "up the off ramp for I-43 southbound at Silver Spring" -- and the officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. At that point, multiple agencies were notified of a wrong-way driver entering I-43.

A short time later, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was notified of a head-on collision on southbound I-43 at Daphne Rd. A deputy arriving on the scene, found the car that had been pursued was in a grassy area off the freeway. The "front driver's side wheel was completely torn from the vehicle." A Glendale police officer located Banks lying in a lane on the freeway -- where he was taken into custody.

Two other vehicles were struck by Banks' vehicle, according to the complaint. The driver of one of those vehicles suffered multiple injuries -- including a "significant injury to her foot."

Investigating officers spoke with Banks' girlfriend who said the "defendant had a few beers before leaving the residence around 9:30 p.m." She told officers Banks "was angry and that he had trouble with his vehicle and was recently fired from his job."

A review of Banks' prior record shows that he has three convictions for fleeing in Milwaukee County -- from 2000 to 2007.