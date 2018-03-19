Ozaukee County sheriff: ‘Be part of the #9pmroutine’

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get residents who live in the county to establish a daily routine — one that protects them from becoming victims of criminals.

In a tweet published on Monday afternoon, March 19, the sheriff indicates deputies are investigating at least five trespassing complaints in the Village of Belgium that occurred over the weekend. Open garage doors and unlocked vehicles were the targets.

The sheriff is suggesting residents be part of the 9 p.m. routine.

That includes locking your doors, securing all valuables and reporting any suspicious activity — every night at 9 p.m. Officials suggest doing this nightly can easily stop preventable thefts.