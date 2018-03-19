Tim, Kaitlin and Brandon talk about Packers recent moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Green Bay Packers have been busy since the start of free agency. First they released 10-year veteran receiver and fan favorite Jordy Nelson. The organization signed tight end Jimmy Graham and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson. They had an offer sheet with cornerback Kyle Fuller, but the Chicago Bears decided to keep the defensive back. The FOX6 Sports team of Tim Van Vooren, Kaitlin Sharkey and Brandon Cruz discussed the Packers recent moves on the FOX6 Sports Blitz. You can watch the show every Sunday night at 10:35.