Burlington man accused of attempting to choke, bite police K-9 during arrest

TOWN OF DOVER — A 44-year-old Burlington man faces multiple charges in connection with an incident that happened late Monday, March 19 in the Town of Dover. Leland O’Malley is being held in the Racine County Jail on the following misdemeanor charges:

2 counts of disorderly conduct

1 count of resisting arrest

1 count of striking a police animal

Officials say shortly before midnight, dispatchers took a call that there was a man outside of a Dover house that would not leave and appeared to be intoxicated. The man was walking around the house banging on windows and doors yelling that he wanted to be let into the house to sleep.

When Racine County Sheriff deputies showed up on the scene, they found O’Malley outside and still banging on windows and yelling.

One of the deputies was K-9 handler who had his K-9 partner, Murphy, with him. Officials say O’Malley was not following directions and at one point charged the deputy who then released Murphy. Murphy was able to stop the suspect’s advance with a bite to the suspect’s right arm and took him to the ground. O’Malley then allegedly attempted to choke and bite Murphy while the wrestled on the ground. The deputy then engaged the suspect and was able to get Murphy out of the grasp of the suspect, who was then handcuffed.

O’Malley is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, March 20.