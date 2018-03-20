City Lounge in Milwaukee to host wizard-themed pop-up bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at City Lounge for their wizard-themed pop-up bar. The special pop-up bar will be open from March 21st to April 8th. The bar has been transformed into a magical world inspired by the Harry Potter series. During the pop-ups three-week run there will be trivia, and themed nights.

About City Lounge (website)

Literally built from the ashes of old world Milwaukee, CIty Lounge is a work of art in itself. Reconstructed from the former tenants devastating fire in 1986 City Lounge is built straight from history. Mixing new age tech with old world charm. City Lounge has something for everyone all days of the week from LIVE DJs, National and Local Music Concerts, FREE Comedy Nights, LIVE Trivia, Paint Nites, City Limits Fest, and the list goes on...

