Decision expected on fatal officer-involved shooting of Donte Shannon in Racine

Donte Shannon

RACINE — A Wisconsin prosecutor is deciding whether two police officers were justified when they fatally shot a man they say ran from a traffic stop and brandished a firearm.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson is expected to release her decision Tuesday evening after meeting with the family of 26-year-old Donte Shannon, who died on Jan. 17.

Shannon’s family filed a federal lawsuit against police last month claiming police shot him in the back while he was running and did not pose a threat. The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the shooting and turned over evidence to Hanson to make her decision, but few details have been made public.

Officer-involved shooting at 14th and Park in Racine

The officers have been on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

