Defensive back Morgan Burnett leaving Titletown for Steel City

GREEN BAY — Defensive back Morgan Burnett is leaving Green Bay for the Pittsburgh, according to a report by the NFL. The deal with the Steelers was reported going to be completed on Tuesday morning, March 20.

Source tells me #Packers FA Safety Morgan Burnett is headed to the #Steelers Flying out tomorrow morning to complete the deal @nflnetwork @NFL — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 20, 2018

According to Burnett’s bio on Packers.com, Burnett ranks No. 3 among Green Bay safeties (since 1982) in career sacks (7.5), according to STATS, trailing LeRoy Butler (20.5) and Mark Murphy (11.0). Is tied for No. 4 among NFL safeties in sacks since 2011 (7.5). Also Burnett played in and started 15 games in 2016, leading the Packers with 92 tackles (78 solo) while finishing second on the team with 13 passes defensed. His career-best three sacks ranked No. 2 in the NFL among safeties (Giants S Landon Collins, four).