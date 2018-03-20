‘Don’t know how they can live:’ 70 surgeries later, no arrests in hit-and-run that nearly took woman’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- She has had 70 surgeries and has been in a coma twice, and she nearly died. Over the past 10 months, Amorita Ivy has made a miraculous recovery after a hit-and-run crash on Lovers Lane between Silver Spring and Hampton. No arrests have been made, despite a reward in the case.

Ivy's voice is quieter than it once was, but her message is anything but silent. She is hoping for another miracle. She wants police to find the driver who hit her.

Behind her smiling eyes, in a body even she doesn't recognize, Ivy will tell you she is a human being with thoughts, feelings and emotions.

"The important thing is that I still have my one and only daughter. She is still here with me," said Brenda Stingley, Ivy's mother.

Alongside her mother, Ivy had a lot to share on Tuesday, March 20 about what happened to her on May 7, 2017. She was walking out of her aunt's home with groceries when someone plowed into her, leaving her for dead by a fire hydrant. The driver kept going.

"I don't even know how they can live unless they just don't have a conscience. Every day -- to think about what they did to my child..." said Stingley.

Ivy's four grandchildren and family have kept the 47-year-old woman going through 70 surgeries over 10 months. She's been in a coma twice and has nearly died more than once.

It is difficult for the strong, independent woman to be cared for 24 hours a day, and not talking is hard, for someone who has a lot to say.

A big frustration for Ivy is getting around her home that isn't fit for her new life -- confined to a wheelchair.

"I pray to God people will hear this and be able to come in and help her expand her walls so she can move around in her home," said Stingley.

On Tuesday, Ivy's hands shared a message that spoken word could not -- that even a heart that has stopped and been revived twice is capable of forgiveness.

Police confirmed for FOX6 News on Tuesday no arrests have been made.