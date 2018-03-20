× Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said on Twitter Tuesday, March 20 they’re investigating two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin/San Antonio area on Tuesday, and said those packages are connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred between March 2 and March 18.

Additionally, on Tuesday evening, police were on scene of a reported explosion on Brodie Ln. in south Austin.

That would make for a total of three incidents on Tuesday alone.

#Breaking #AustinPolice is responding to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

#AustinPD, @FBI and @AFTHou confirm that two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin/San Antonio area on 3/20/2018 are connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred between 3/2 and 3/18 in Austin, TX — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2018

Latest incident Tuesday evening on Brodie Ln. near Goodwill in Austin

Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

Incidents at FedEx centers in Austin/San Antonio Tuesday

The FBI says a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport “contained an explosive device.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, the FBI said no one was injured when law enforcement responded to a report of a suspicious package at the facility around 6:20 a.m.

Hours earlier, a separate package exploded at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Austin.

The FBI said both packages were related to the other four bombings that have rocked Austin since March 2, killing two people and badly wounding four others.