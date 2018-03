GLENDALE — Glendale police say they have had stray cats, dogs, ducks and even the occasional reptile. But what they dealt with on Tuesday morning, March 20 was a first!

The department tweeted out that officers were dispatched for a report of a stray rooster that was found blocking traffic on River Woods Dr. in Glendale.

Officials say if you lost this rooster, you’re urged to give Glendale police a call at 414-228-1753 to claim him.