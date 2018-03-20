Lake Country School District custodian 1 of 10 finalists for ‘National Janitor of the Year’

HARTLAND — A Hartland custodian has been named a finalist in the “National Janitor of the Year” competition.

He is Dennis “Doc” Stadler, a janitor in the Lake Country School District.

According to a news release from the Cintas Corporation, the sponsor of the competition, “the contest aims to recognize the best-of-the-best in school janitors and custodians.”

Here is Doc Stadler’s bio on the Cintas website:

“From searching far and wide for missing mittens to diving deep into dumpsters to retrieve a lost retainer, Doc Stadler isn’t just a janitor, he’s the backbone of Lake Country School. For 34 years, Doc has gone above and beyond his daily cleaning duties by building friendships with students and staff, and counseling elementary children through anxiety, bullying, peer pressure and more. When a student required daily insulin, Doc stepped up and took a Red Cross class, becoming the student’s mentor in diabetes management and helping with daily injections. Doc even remembers every student who has walked the halls of Lake Country Elementary, and students remember him fondly, oftentimes returning years later to thank him for his guidance, support and kindness. With a funny demeanor, positive attitude and a constant willingness to help, Doc has a heart bigger than all of Hartland.”

Stadler is one of 10 finalists, who are competing for a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services for his or her school — along with bragging rights.

The statement says this about Stadler:

“Doc has gone 37 years as a quiet symbol of Lake Country School. He has touched the lives of students and adults alike. He goes the extra mile, and always looks out for the underdog! He is truly deserving of this award. If you ask any student or adult that has worked with Doc, you will get the same response — a very quiet and humble person who always works for the benefit of this district.”

According to the Cintas Corporation release, any janitor or custodian at any educational level, elementary school through college is eligible for the Janitor of the Year Contest.

CLICK HERE to cast your vote for Doc Stadler. Voting closes on April 20.