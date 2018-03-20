Menomonee Falls police: Women flee Woodman’s without paying, hit employee with vehicle

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to track down two women who allegedly loaded up shopping carts with items from Woodman’s, and left without paying. Officials say while the suspects pulled out from their parking stall, they struck an employee with their vehicle.

It happened on Tuesday, March 13 shortly before 6 p.m.

According to Menomonee Falls police, the two women were loading up the merchandise into a gray 2000 Nissan Maxima with Wisconsin plates 226YNF, when they were approached by a Woodman’s employee.

Officials say the women got into the vehicle and backed out of the parking stall quickly, striking the Woodman’s employee with the vehicle.

The suspects were last seen driving eastbound toward Bradley Road in Milwaukee.

If you can identify the two suspects in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.