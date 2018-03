MADISON — According to UW-Madison students, comedian and actor Steve Carell was on campus Monday, March 19th.

According to NBC 15, Carell was rumored to be on campus taking a tour of the college with his daughter.

Tweets show what appears to be Carell wearing sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

Just saw Steve Carell on @UWMadison campus, my life is complete. Thanks for the memory @SteveCarell pic.twitter.com/kWRiZDMI7U — Charlie Mrkvicka (@charlesmrk) March 19, 2018