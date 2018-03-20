× Police: Man shot, injured near 39th and Keefe, suspect fled the scene on foot

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Monday night, March 19th.

It happened in the area of 39th and Keefe around 10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 26-year-old man was exiting his home when he was confronted by a suspect. At some point during the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim then fled on foot.

The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim on the scene and transported him to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive his gunshot injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.