Quad/Graphics plant in West Allis evacuated for bomb threat

WEST ALLIS — More than 700 employees from the Quad/Graphics plant located in West Allis, were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday morning, March 20. A spokesperson for the company tells FOX6 News a threatening note was found in a men’s restroom.

Quad/Graphics says safety is the company’s #1 concern. A total of 720 employees were evacuated and sent home or to other facilities as part of a previously designed plan which is in place for workplace disruptions — such as a power outage.

A sweep of the 912,000-square-foot building is underway by law enforcement along with several canine officers. Results from the search of the building will determine what will happen with later shifts.

Anyone with information in regard to the bomb threat is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

This is a developing story. Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.