Racine police official under investigation for ‘unlawful acts’ in the City of Milwaukee

RACINE -- A Racine police investigator has found himself on the other side of the law. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office did confirm the Racine police investigator is now at the center of his own investigation in Milwaukee County.

Racine police told FOX6 News one of the department's investigators has been placed on paid administrative leave.

In a statement, Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said:

"The City of Racine is aware that Investigator Todd Morschhauser is alleged to have committed unlawful acts in the City of Milwaukee."

Letteney declined to go into further details about the nature of the alleged unlawful acts, only adding that Morschhauser has been with the force in Racine for 18 years next Tuesday, March 27.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said in its own statement: