School officer shoots, critically wounds young driver after officer was struck by vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah school officer shot the driver of a car after he hit the officer with his vehicle.

It happened at Hunter Ridge Park in West Valley, Utah Tuesday afternoon, March 20.

The Granite School District officer was performing a routine check of the area around Hunter High School when he approached a vehicle with five males who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18, according to Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley.

The officer believed he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and approached the car. The driver of the vehicle attempted to run over the officer, and the officer hit the hood and slid off the vehicle, Horsley said.

During the altercation, the officer shot the driver of the vehicle, and the four other males in the car fled on foot. The officer was injured and did not chase them.

Police responded and transported the driver to a hospital in critical condition, according to Horsley. The officer was transported to a hospital in good condition with abrasions and a head wound.

Police were searching for the four remaining males, but did not believe them to be armed or dangerous and did not advise that residents or the school shelter in place.

All of the males in the vehicle appeared to be between 16 and 18, and all were Hispanic. One was heavy set and was wearing a white shirt and blue and white shorts, while the second was wearing baggy blue jeans. The third was wearing blue jeans with a hoodie with old English lettering, and the fourth was wearing a blue shirt.

Officers were searching the abandoned suspect vehicle, a blue Honda Accord. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the car belonged to the driver.

A female witnessed the incident and was cooperating with investigators, police said.