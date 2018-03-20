Shooting in West Milwaukee leaves neighbors on edge: ‘I could have been injured’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MILWAUKEE -- Neighbors say they're shocked after a shooting occurred near 54th and Burnham in West Milwaukee. It happened Monday, March 19.

"I was doing dishes and if the gunfire would have come through my kitchen window, I could have been injured," said a neighbor.

A neighbor says, the sound of gunfire echoed through the community around 2 p.m., Monday afternoon. He says he heard at least seven shots.

"In fact this is the first time -- as long as I've lived here -- I've heard gunshots in this neighborhood," said the neighbor.

The incident brought unfamiliar sounds and sights. Police set a perimeter around the house shortly after the shooting, as they worked to piece together what led up to the crime.

Police say one man was shot while at the home and the person who pulled the trigger was likely near the alley.

The victim was hit at least three times. Police say he's expected to survive.

Neighbors say he has always been kind and helpful.

"God bless him," said a neighbor. "I pray my whole heart and soul that he makes it because he's always good to me, I never had no problems with him."

The West Milwaukee police chief tells FOX6 News, no arrests have been made and officers are chasing several leads.

The police chief says officers were called to the area about 15 minutes before the shooting, for someone running through yards.