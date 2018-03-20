Suspect sought: Over $400 worth of merchandise stolen from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened Friday, March 16 at Woodman’s.

According to police, shortly before 1:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to Woodman’s Food Market to investigate a retail theft.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect vehicle, a black Chevrolet Lumina with Wisconsin license plate ABZ8748, near the front door of the business.

The driver fled through the store parking lot and crashed the vehicle over a retaining wall into Highway 145. The driver fled on foot and has not been identified.

A 47-year-old man, who arrived with the unknown suspect, was arrested for retail theft after officers observed him leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

Police say $445.72 worth of unpaid merchandise was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 45-50 years old, 5’10”-6’00” tall, 175-200 pounds, with missing upper left teeth.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.