Sweat creations: An untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS

RACINE -- For almost a decade, the Racine Art Museum has held one of the most interesting exhibitions around each and every spring. The PEEPS Art Exhibition opens this week -- and Carl is getting a sneak peek of all the sweat creations.
About PEEPS Art Exhibition (website)
Within the pristine white walls of this award-winning contemporary art museum, RAM presents an untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS®. The show features 126 entries that demonstrate the talent of over 173 artists.
Last year, the show's popularity drew nearly 4,000 visitors to the museum during its three-week run, setting daily attendance records along the way. This spring, visitors will discover artworks, made with a variety of media, such as Jurassic Peep, a Andrew Wyeth-inspired Chic-tina’s World, Peeter Pippers Pickled Peeps, and 32 quilt block entries, including one entitled Radiant Peepfrom California.