Sweat creations: An untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS

Posted 8:51 am, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30AM, March 20, 2018

RACINE -- For almost a decade, the Racine Art Museum has held one of the most interesting exhibitions around each and every spring.  The PEEPS Art Exhibition opens this week -- and Carl is getting a sneak peek of all the sweat creations.

About PEEPS  Art Exhibition (website)

Within the pristine white walls of this award-winning contemporary art museum, RAM presents an untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow PEEPS®. The show features 126 entries that demonstrate the talent of over 173 artists.

Last year, the show's popularity drew nearly 4,000 visitors to the museum during its three-week run, setting daily attendance records along the way. This spring, visitors will discover artworks, made with a variety of media, such as Jurassic Peep, a Andrew Wyeth-inspired Chic-tina’s WorldPeeter Pippers Pickled Peeps, and 32 quilt block entries, including one entitled Radiant Peepfrom California.