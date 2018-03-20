US Sec. Ryan Zinke visits Wisconsin to combat opioid abuse on reservations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN -- A member of President Donald Trump's cabinet, took a break from the hustle and bustle of Washington, to visit Wisconsin. U.S. Secretary Ryan Zinke, says that a partnership between the United States and our sovereign nations is necessary to ending opioid abuse. One that he worked on cultivating Tuesday, March 20.

Before heading to the Oneida Nation, Zinke spent the morning at the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.

"It's just nice to be out of Washington, with real people for a while," Zinke said.

Zinke met with partners of the hunting and fishing industry, presenting a check for nearly $35 million to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"Next year, we're going to rebuild our system, rebuild our wildlife corridors, water sheds and looking at key components to being the best stewards we can for the longest term," said Zinke.

The great outdoors, though, wasn't the only reason Zinke visited the Badger State Tuesday.

"That statistics will say Indian nations will have a higher rate of drug and opioids as far as number of deaths go, is higher than the normal population...for a number of reasons," Zinke said.

Zinke traveled to the Oneida Indian Reservation near Green Bay, to meet with tribal leaders and joining forces to fight the opioid crisis.

"We have a task force that we're coordinating with the tribes, with the tribal police to go after the heart of the issue, which is the drug dealers," Zinke said.

Providing resources from the U.S. Department of the Interior, to help the sovereign nation target those dealers.

"Clearly the number of deaths each month is at crisis. The president has made it a priority about combating opioids...across the board. And that's awareness, treatment, and going after the drug dealers... right down to the schools," Zinke said.

Zinke emphasizes educating the public on the toll this epidemic will continue to take if nothing is done about it.

President Trump visited New Hampshire Monday, March 19, to unveil his anti-opioid abuse plan. In it he is calling for stricter sentencing laws for drug dealers, including the death penalty.