‘We’re worried:’ City leaders speak out days before planned closure of SSA office on south side

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee leaders gathered Tuesday evening, March 20 to stand up against the Social Security Administration's plans to close a south side branch this week.

The meeting was organized by Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez, calling on the SSA to keep the Mitchell St. branch open.

Those who spoke out claim the SSA decided to close the branch without allowing members of the community to weigh in on how this would impact them.

City leaders said all residents should have access to in-person services.

"We're worried that when offices like this close, there's at least an 11 percent of benefits that aren't filed and we feel that if we pursue some legal option we'll do so," said Alderman Perez.

The group said the Mitchell St. branch will close Thursday, March 22.