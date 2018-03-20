× Wisconsin Senate to pass tax cut, school safety, prison

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate has reached deals to pass an $80 million juvenile justice overhaul plan, a $100 million school safety package and a $100 per-child tax rebate and sales tax holiday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday that agreements had been reached on those three major proposals to allow them to clear both the Senate and Assembly this week.

All three had been in jeopardy as Republicans were trying to break an impasse before the session ends this week. Fitzgerald says after the Senate passes them the Assembly will convene on Thursday for final approval in an extraordinary session.

The juvenile justice plan will closely mirror was the Assembly unanimously passed. The bill would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021 and replace it with smaller, regional facilities run by the state or counties.