$18.9M settlement reached in Copper Lake case as state votes to close prison down

MADISON -- State officials announced an $18.9 million settlement involving the state's troubled youth prison on the same day the Wisconsin Senate voted to shut the facility down, and one senator said the two were clearly related.

Sydni Briggs, then a 16-year-old inmate at Copper Lake girls' prison, was left hanging in her cell in November 2015 and suffered severe brain damage. The settlement amount will pay for her ongoing medical care, which has already cost millions of dollars, Briggs' lawyer said.

The state made the settlement public on Tuesday afternoon, not long before the Senate suddenly broke a stalemate and unanimously passed a juvenile justice overhaul bill that includes closing the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake prison down by 2021.

"The settlement clearly is the reason we have a unanimous piece of legislation," state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said Wednesday. "It is shameful that that’s the only way that we move to do what is right."

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters Tuesday that the settlement was not the reason for the vote. Fitzgerald had previously opposed the bill, saying it was rushed. He voted for it with minor changes from a bill that passed the Assembly unanimously in February.

The Briggs case is one of several lawsuits and disturbing incidents at the prison.

Briggs' lawyer, Eric Haag, says on the morning of Nov. 9, 2015, Briggs pushed a button calling for help in her cell. Guards took 24 minutes to respond, he said.

"She turned on her call light exactly as she was supposed to do, and no one moved," Haag said.

When they finally did, the found Briggs hanging from a hinge, gray and not breathing, according to a federal lawsuit filed in May 2017.

Briggs' lawyer says he discovered video showing guards hadn't made their rounds for 42 minutes. They were required to every 15 minutes, and falsified logs saying they'd done their job.

Advocates in Milwaukee County -- where two-thirds of the young inmates come from -- say so much needs to change.

"We're glad that they've chosen to close down Lincoln Hills, but right now, we think the real work begins," said Sharlen Moore, Youth Justice Milwaukee.

Briggs' lawyer says her medical bills are already several million dollars. The State Department of Corrections said an outside review of this case showed a proper investigation was never conducted at the time the incident happened.

Two employees named in the lawsuit left the department just last week.