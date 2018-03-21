30 of the best restaurants in the Midwest will come together for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite of Milwaukee's DanDan join FOX6 WakeUp to about about their second annual Dim Sum + Give Some event. It will take place on Sunday, March 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thirty of the best restaurants in the Midwest will come together to support in the fight against Kennedy's Disease and dazzle guests with the best bites in town.

This cocktail party style tasting event will feature a variety of delicious bites, cocktails and beer offerings. All proceeds will go towards the Kennedy`s Disease Association with the hope of finding a cure for the genetic neuromuscular disease, a cause near and dear to Chef Jacobs' heart as one afflicted with the disease.

Tickets will sell fast! Do not miss your chance to eat, drink, party and support an important cause.